The Great Falls Transit District has seen an unusual rise in crashes this year.

In January, the GFTD had four different crashes throughout Great Falls.

GFTD General Manager Jim Helgeson says this year’s recent rash of accidents is extremely uncommon.

“We have 13 buses out there most of the day. There are a lot of miles in a day. The more miles you drive the percentage of having an accident goes up,” Helgeson said.

But what does it take to be a bus driver for the Great Falls Transit District?

“They have to have a clean driving record. They need to have a passenger endorsement on their commercial driver’s license and an airbrake endorsement of their commercial driver’s license. Also get through a background check,” Helgeson said.

Before the drivers can hit the roads, they have to go through a two-weeks classroom training that covers the federal guidelines and a driver’s training manual.

“Then we will take them out with a trainer and have them drive around. Then we will put them on a bus with a seasoned driver and have them do a little evaluation,” Helgeson said.

The Transit company is very thorough before allowing drivers to venture out on their own.

“They are not let loose with their own bus and passengers until we are 100 percent confident that they grasp all the information they need,” Helgeson said.

Helgeson added drivers are monitored and receive extra training if needed.

“We do periodic road checks on them, either on the bus or we will have dispatcher follow them in another vehicle. If we see things that we do not think are right, then we will pull them in and do a little retraining,” Helgeson said.

The drivers at Great Falls Transit District are not exempt from any laws and they take every incident very seriously.

“I want to know what is going on out there in actuality. If they get a ticket that is on them. There are disciplinary procedures in house on that type of thing,” Helgeson said.

When a city bus does get into an accident it is investigated by Great Falls Police and an investigator with the transit district.