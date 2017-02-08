BOZEMAN – Monday night a large group unexpectedly proposed an ordinance to the Bozeman City Commissioners to make Bozeman a sanctuary city. The commissioners had no prior knowledge that the proposition would take place.

After the meeting commissioners said no action would be taken at this time.

A sanctuary city means a municipality that has adopted a policy of protecting unauthorized immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws and by ensuring that all residents have access to city services, regardless of immigration status.

According to the group, they wish for law enforcement to not focus their efforts on tracking and deporting undocumented immigrants, but rather just on the safety of its citizens.

On Tuesday the Bozeman City Mayor weighed in on the proposed ordinance.

“If someone has an infectious disease, the first thing I want them to do in my city is to go to the hospital or a doctor,” said Bozeman Mayor Carson Taylor.

Taylor explains that his idea of a sanctuary city would look different than the many ordinances other cities have adopted.

“Everybody should feel safe if they’re reporting a crime, a victim of a crime, anything that affects the overall safety of the community,” Taylor said. “I don’t want people to fail to go to the police because they’re afraid that their immigration status will come into play.”

However, the chairwoman of the Gallatin County Republican party explained she was slightly surprised by the proposal Monday night.

“I think Bozeman should be very welcoming to all immigrants who want to live here as long as they go through the process and do it legally,” said Billie Love, chair of the Gallatin County Republican Party.

For Love, it all comes down to the law.

“A republic governs by the rule of law and if you don’t like a law there’s a process,” Love said. “You can lobby and try to get the laws changed but you don’t pick and choose which laws to obey.”

President Donald Trump has stated that he will cut off federal grant money to sanctuary cities, but Taylor explains that he believes this more applies to places that will not deport felons who are also undocumented immigrants.

During the meeting Monday night Connie Campbell-Pearson, read the proposed ordinance.“We resolve that we join the cities around the country to stand with our immigrant residents and thereby declare the city of Bozeman as a sanctuary city.”

“I don’t think when he says sanctuary cities are going to get cut off, I’m not sure he could do it if he wanted to,” Taylor said.

“Our president, Donald Trump, yes, he is against sanctuary cities so the federal government, I think if he follows through would get involved but I really hope and pray and don’t believe it will get that far here,” Love said.

In order for an issue to make it onto the city commission agenda, it must be proposed by at least three commissioners or just the mayor.

“I’m thinking about whether I want to do that,” said Taylor. “I’m going to take the draft resolution and go talk to the Chief of Police and ask him what we already do.

“I would campaign to have them speak up,” said Love. “It’s our city, it’s our state.”

No one stood up in opposition at the meeting.

If the sanctuary city issue was to ever go forward to city commissioners, there would first be a public hearing so everyone would get the chance to share their opinion.

