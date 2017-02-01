HELENA – Helena’s iconic Fire Tower will be demolished after officials determined the structural instability is too great to preserve.

Old age, element exposure and arson attacks most recently from the 1940s and all contributed to decay of the Guardian of the Gulch.

The engineers worked with the City Parks and Recreation Board to analyze different costs associated with fixing it, but determined that replacing and restoring the historic landmark is the least expensive option.

A date is not yet set for the demolition, but officials say they will rebuild the timeless structure.

In order to maintain the historic relevance the new structure will have to be built in the exact way, using the same materials and tools as the builders used 140 years ago. Any modern improvements will jeopardize its historical standing.

Amy Teegardan, city parks and recreation director said, “Option of replacing and restoring the fire tower with new materials does meet the historic preservation requirements.”

The Helena Fire Tower was first built in 1876.

Teegarden said they will move forward with a demolition permit for the historic building.

Engineers will design a report for the rebuilding of the 140-year-old structure.

The Fire Tower is insured by the Montana Municipal Insurance Authority, but not all of the projected costs are covered.

“It won’t cover all of the cost but we will be reaching out to the community for a fundraising campaign, an opportunity for folks to get involved,” added Teegarden.