HELENA – A two vehicle crash on Highway 12 on the east end of Helena Wednesday night left two people dead.

The collision was first reported to 911 at 10:11 p.m.

Two vehicles collided head-on, causing one to burst into flames and the other to roll.

The two people killed are believed to be the drivers of each vehicle.

“It’ does appear those two were the lone occupants of each vehicle, but we’re definitely investigating and going through the scene as well as we can to make sure we’re not missing anybody,” Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said.

Debris covered all lanes of traffic and Highway 12 was closed from Wylie Drive to Crossroads Parkway for about two hours, as investigators examined the scene.

Because of the fire and severity of the impact, Nelson says any identification of the victims will take some time, as well as learning the details of exactly what happened.

“In my 18 and a half years, this is, a very dynamic collision with a large debris field,” explained Nelson. “There was nothing that any responder could have done to change the situation.”

Nelson says speed is not a factor, but alcohol could have played a role.

“We’ll do everything we can to be as professional as we can removing those individuals,” Nelson said.

MHP brought in a total station team to recreate the crash and will continue to investigate.