(HELENA) Health care advocates gathered at the State Capitol Monday morning to support an effort to increase Montana’s cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack.

Groups like the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the American Heart Association backed the proposal from Democratic Sen. Mary Caferro of Helena.

“We all think that this is a win-win-win for Montana,” said Kristin Page-Nei, Cancer Action Network’s government relations director for Montana.

Supporters say raising the tax on cigarettes could save lives, reduce the state’s health care costs and raise revenue that could help cover millions of dollars cut from the public health budget.

They pointed to statistics showing that Montana sees $440 million every year in health spending on conditions linked to smoking, like cancer and heart disease.

Dr. Robert Shepard, a Helena physician who has conducted studies on how smoking affects public health, argues that the added costs from smoking average out to $19 per pack. He says it’s reasonable to ask smokers to cover more of those costs.

“The smoker’s addiction is not just their problem,” he said. “It costs all of us.”

Caferro’s bill, which has not yet been officially introduced, would raise taxes on electronic cigarettes and smoking accessories as well as traditional cigarettes.

The cigarette tax in Montana is currently $1.70 per pack. Gov. Steve Bullock’s office has proposed increasing that by 50 cents. That bill has not been introduced yet either.

Caferro says she’s standing firm behind the $1.50 increase. She says that is the lowest amount that can do enough to discourage smoking while also raising the needed money for health care services.

“In order to stop the bleeding, we don’t need a Band-Aid,” she said. “We need a tourniquet.”

Supporters of Caferro’s proposal hope that, whatever people’s opinion of raising taxes, they’ll get behind this plan.

“Even if you don’t like taxes, this is one tax that you can legally avoid paying,” said Shepard. “Just stop smoking.”