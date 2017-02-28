HELENA – February is Children’s Dental Health Month. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has taken that opportunity to remind parents of the importance of good oral hygiene.

“Our goal is to make sure that parents understand getting early care is really important for children, so that they carry that through their lifetime, so that they have good oral health when they’re older as well,” said Tonette Hollingsworth, a registered dental hygienist and the oral health program coordinator for DPHHS.

Agency leaders said tooth decay is the most common chronic health condition in children. If left untreated, they say it can lead to pain, difficulty chewing and speaking or even time away from school.

Hollingsworth stressed the importance of brushing twice a day, every day, for two minutes. She also said a child needs to have their first dental checkup by their first birthday, or when they get their first tooth.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 65 percent of kids in Montana have at least one cavity by the time they reach third grade. That’s well above the national average of 52 percent.

Hollingsworth pointed to several reasons for that higher number, including the fact that Montana has fairly low water fluoridation rates. The CDC reported a third of Montanans on community water systems receive fluoridated water, the fifth-lowest rate in the U.S.

Though Children’s Dental Health Month is coming to an end, Hollingsworth said DPHHS will continue raising awareness about oral health throughout the year.