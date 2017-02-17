(HELENA) Helena Regional Airport leaders will decide by March who will operate a new restaurant in the airport’s terminal.

Captain Jack’s, the previous airport restaurant, closed in December. The airport authority received four applications to take over the dining concession.

“From what we’ve seen so far, some great proposals, and we’re excited to go through the process and pick somebody,” said Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper.

Wadekamper says all four applicants are from the Helena area, and they either currently run another restaurant or have in the past.

The airport authority’s Concession Committee will select a shortlist of finalists and conduct interviews with them in the next week or two. The committee will then make a recommendation to the full airport authority commission.

Wadekamper says the commission will make the final choice, either at their regular meeting Mar. 21 or at a special meeting earlier.

“We want to keep the process moving along as efficiently as we can,” he said.

The service contract will include the main restaurant in the terminal’s public area, a snack bar behind the security checkpoint and a gift shop, and will likely run for five to ten years.

Airport leaders hope the snack bar will be operating by the end of March. The public restaurant could take longer to open, depending on whether the new operators want to remodel the space. Wadekamper says it could be up and running within 30 to 60 days.