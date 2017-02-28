(HELENA) Helena’s City Commission has approved the Helena School District’s request to tear down historic Central School, but only after adding some conditions.

Commissioners Dan Ellison, Andres Haladay and Ed Noonan voted late Monday night to grant the district a demolition permit, while Commissioner Rob Farris-Olsen opposed the application. Mayor Jim Smith was out of town for the meeting.

The decision came after Haladay proposed several additional requirements for the district. The permit will be granted only if voters pass the district’s $63 million bond proposal in May. The district will also be required to invite the Lewis and Clark County historic preservation officer to be part of an advisory panel on the design of a new school at the Central site.

Haladay said the added conditions were intended to address concerns from opponents, who said the district hasn’t done enough to show what will replace Central.

The school has been closed since March 2013, when an engineer’s report showed it could suffer serious damage in an earthquake. The Helena school board voted last month to propose a bond that would build new schools in place of Central, Bryant and Jim Darcy Elementary.

Because the 102-year-old building is considered a “contributing property” to the Helena Historic District, the city commission has to give its approval before it can be torn down.

Earlier this month, the Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council recommended that the commission deny the school district’s application for a demolition permit. Members argued that the application was incomplete, because it didn’t include a site plan for a new building or a detailed description of how the district planned to maintain the integrity of the historic district.

Farris-Olsen agreed, saying the commission couldn’t meet their responsibility to protect Helena’s historic character without more information.

“This process has been backwards,” Farris-Olsen said. “While I certainly appreciate having an advisory committee after the fact, I think that should have happened when the first permit was denied, because right now, I have no idea what’s going to replace Central.”

Haladay said he understood those concerns, calling the permit application “inadequate” but not incomplete. He directed a series of questions to Helena School District Superintendent Jack Copps to get more information on the district’s plans.

Copps addressed several of the opponents’ questions, saying the new Central School could be two stories instead of one and that the district had no plans to tear the current building down if the bond proposal fails.

In the end, Haladay said Copps’ answers, along with the district’s ongoing infrastructure issues, provided enough justification for replacing Central.

“Whether or not this application was ultimately adequate enough, we are allowed to decide this based on other relevant information – and especially relevant information presented to us,” Haladay said. “Clearly that’s been met here.”

Chere Jiusto, executive director of the Montana Preservation Alliance, said she was disappointed in the commission’s decision. She said the district’s application was fundamentally lacking, and that the added conditions weren’t enough to make up for that.

The MPA has called for Central School to be extensively renovated, and possibly expanded. Jiusto told commissioners that the building could be just as safe as a new school if given a full seismic retrofit.

Monday night’s hearing lasted about five hours. It included more than three hours of testimony from the public. About 65 people spoke in favor of granting the demolition permit, while about 25 asked the commission to reject it.

The Helena school board must still formally accept the commission’s added conditions. Copps says he expects board members to take that step during their monthly meeting on Mar. 14.