(HELENA) The Helena and East Helena School Districts have both finalized plans for bond issues that will go before voters on May 2.

Helena’s board of trustees voted Tuesday night to propose a $63 million bond. It would include money for three new elementary schools, replacing Central, Bryant and Jim Darcy.

“We have three brand-new schools that I think are going to send incredibly loud messages, not only to this community but to the rest of Montana and elsewhere, that Helena cares about education, and we care about investing in our students and our future,” said Aidan Myhre, chair of the Helena school board.

The bond would also pay for security and technology upgrades at all of Helena’s elementary and middle schools.

Some uncertainty remains around the bond because of the proposed demolition of Central School. The Helena City Commission will meet Feb. 27 to determine whether or not to grant the district a permit to tear the 100-year-old school down.

State law requires a school district to propose a bond 70 days before an election is scheduled. That meant the board had to approve bond language before the commission makes its decision.

Trustee Sanjay Talwani suggested adding language that would allow Central to be renovated if the permit application is denied.

“My only concern was if there’s stuff outside of our control, then how would we react to it?” he said.

But others argued the bond needed to provide a clear, unambiguous vision for the district’s future.

“I feel like we need to tell the voters what our preference is moving forward,” said trustee Cherche Prezeau. “It causes me concern that people wouldn’t know what they’re voting for.”

Myhre says the board no longer has the option of changing bond language. If the city denies a demolition permit, the district will have to decide whether to go forward with the bond anyway or postpone it to a later date.

East Helena board members approved a $12 million bond at their meeting Monday night. It would pay for a new school to house the district’s first- and second-graders.

District superintendent Ron Whitmoyer says the project would help reduce severe overcrowding at Eastgate and Radley Elementary Schools.

The new school would be built on a 50-acre parcel off Valley Drive, between Radley and the East Valley fire station.

Board members also voted Monday to name Dick Anderson Construction as the general contractor for the project. District leaders hope to begin construction as soon as July if voters approve the bond.

CWG Architects of Helena will design the new school. No architectural drawings have been made yet, but the public will be able to get an initial idea of what the facility could include during a meeting Wednesday.

Whitmoyer says the district and the architects are still looking for public input on the proposal.

“We are still trying to ferret out what the community sees as in the best interest of being fiscally responsible and what’s necessary and needed in the school,” he said.

The public meeting on the proposed school will be 5:30 p.m. at East Valley Middle School.