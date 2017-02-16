HE LENA – Several Helena Firefighters took a stand against cancer thanks to a local grant.

The Exchange Club in Helena presented Helena Firefighters Thursday with an $800 grant to support their participation in the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb an event that benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Seven Helena Firefighters will take part in the stair-climb this year in Seattle at the Columbia Tower.

The firefighters will climb a total of 69 stories in full gear adding between 50 and 70 pounds of extra weight.

The event will bring over 1,900 firefighters from around the world.

The money is raised for the organization through pledges and other donations based on participation from the firefighters.

Helena Firefighter and Climb Team Member Dave Maslowski said the team is incredibly thankful for the grant.

“It’s extremely awesome for the Exchange Club of Helena to sponsor the stair-climb team over there. It’s going to allow us to give even more the charity leukemia and lymphoma society.

Last year’s climb raised over $2 million.

Maslowski added that he will be personally climbing for Firefighter Jason Baker of Great Falls who is currently battling cancer.