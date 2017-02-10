HELENA – A Helena suspect admits in court on Thursday that he stole nearly $300,000 while acting as a caregiver for his mother.

Between 2011 and 2015, prosecutors say Kevin Todd Vinson stole $292,000 from his 71-year-old mother.

Vinson pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft Thursday morning.

Charging documents say Vinson took control of his mother’s assets from various accounts including a $192,000 insurance claim.

He then allegedly spent the money on gambling, drinking, a car and a motorcycle, before abruptly moving to Florida in January of 2015.

One witness said Vinson wanted to spend all the money before it was wasted on a nursing home.

Vinson told Judge Michael McMahon that he mismanaged his mother’s money due to poor judgment.

Sentencing is set for April.