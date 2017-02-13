HELENA – A Helena suspect is charged with four felonies after he left two children and a woman in a burning car last week.

In Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Monday, Prosecutors said Samuel Cecil Cole assaulted his domestic partner twice last week, cutting her several times with a knife on one occasion and striking her multiple times on the head in a separate incident.

Cole is charged with felony assault with a Weapon, felony aggravated PFMA, and criminal endangerment.

The 32-year-old was arrested Friday after getting a vehicle stuck in snow on York Road.

While trying to free the vehicle, its engine caught fire with two children inside, strapped into car seats and a woman.

When the fire started Cole fled the area on foot. The children were still in their car seats.

No reports on the condition of the children or woman.

Cole is also charged with a felony for issuing a bad check from December.

Judge Michael Swingley set bond at $50,000 dollars.