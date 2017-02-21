HELENA – A 65-year-old Helena man was charged in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court with his fifth DUI following a crash on Monday.

Robert John Eklund was arrested Monday afternoon after officers said he crashed into the rear of another vehicle at Carter Drive and Bozeman Avenue.

During the investigation of the crash, officers observed that Eklund was allegedly driving under the influence, driving while suspended and driving with no insurance.

He will be arraigned on Mar. 15.

His bond has been set at $50,000.