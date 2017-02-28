HELENA – A two vehicle crash led to the arrest of a Helena man and a seventh charge of DUI and felony partner family member assault.

Wilfred Jay Gladue was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in East Helena.

Law enforcement officers said Gladue was at the wheel when he struck another vehicle with an adult and a child inside.

The 39-year-old allegedly fled the scene but then was arrested a short distance away.

Along with the seventh DUI, he’s been charged with felony criminal endangerment.

Gladue is in custody for his third offense of felony partner family member assault.

He was accused of placing a female victim in a chokehold until she passed out following an argument in December.

Gladue will be arraigned on March 15.