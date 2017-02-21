HELENA – A helena man faces life in prison for allegedly dealing heroin.

Ryan William Hill was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop on Canyon Ferry Road and Wylie Drive.

Hill allegedly gave deputies a false identity. When they searched the car he was riding in they found a Tupperware container with black tar heroin in it, two full syringes and a pill and a half of Alprazolam, a prescription sedative.

The 37-year-old was also wanted on a heroin distribution charge from August.

If convicted he could face life in prison.

Bond in the cases has been set at $50,000