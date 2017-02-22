HELENA – A string of guilty pleas came from a Helena suspect Wednesday morning in court.

Christopher Darold Banda plead guilty to six charges including three counts of dealing meth, possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia and felony partner family member assault.

In September of last year Banda allegedly grabbed his wife’s hair, threw her to the ground, kicked her and dragged her two blocks to their home after an argument.

He’s also accused of selling meth to Missouri River Drug Task Force informants late last year.

When MRDTF agents arrested Banda, they found meth and syringes in a safe in his home.

Judge Mike Menahan accepted the guilty plea and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Sentencing has been set for April 5.