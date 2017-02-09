HELENA – A Helena man pleads guilty to soliciting sex from a 16-year old girl in district court Thursday

In a plea agreement, Robert Gerald Ziems pleaded guilty to an amended charge of criminal endangerment.

Homeland Security Investigators say Ziems used a “Kik” messaging account to communicate with a 13-year-old girl from Kalispell.

The 21-year-old was actually corresponding with an undercover Homeland Security Agent.

Ziems allegedly tried to arrange a sexual encounter at a hotel.

Investigators say Ziems sent a number of explicit messages, asking for pictures, as well as sending a sexually graphic video, saying he wanted to have sex with the young girl.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 22.