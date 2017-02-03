HELENA – After an outpouring of public reaction to the City’s announcement that the historic fire tower will be demolished, Helena Parks and Recreation released a statement Thursday to help clarify the news.

MTN reported Wednesday that after an assessment from engineers working with the City Parks and Recreation Board, the structural instability of the tower was too great to preserve.

An August arson fire caused significant damage and combined with the structure’s old age and condition, city staff recommended a “replication and replacement” of the fire tower.

City Parks and Recreation Director Amy Teegarden told MTN Wednesday, “we are going to demolish and replace the entire structure.”

Teegarden added the, “Option of replacing and restoring the fire tower with new materials does meet the historic preservation requirements.”

The statement on the Helena Parks and Recreation Facebook page says that “Replicating and replacing” only means to, “Meet historic preservation regulations by replacing the existing deteriorating fire tower with a structure that matches the old one in design, color, texture and materials while using as much salvaged material as possible.”

A date is not yet set for the demolition, but officials say they will rebuild the timeless structure.

The statement from the city clarified that, the current fire tower is not in its original condition, but instead is composed of repairs made over the years to keep the iconic structure in place.

“Today, only the four support beams are original to the 1874 structure. Other parts of the structure are ‘new’ even consisting of pressure-treated lumber,” the City remarked.

The plan will be designed by engineers to help ensure the structure stands strong for another 140 years.

The city also said, regardless of which option is chosen, any restoration actions must be submitted and reviewed and the public will have a chance to give feedback.

To review the full engineering report click here.