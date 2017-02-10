HELENA – Rain, on top of snow packed and icy roads created dangerous travel conditions in the Helena area Friday morning.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office declared emergency travel only until about 10:15 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said dispatchers received over 90 calls for crashes and slide offs between midnight and 11 a.m. No one was seriously injured.

The icy roads prompted the Helena School District to cancel bus routes in the morning and the afternoon.

Superintendent Jack Copps told MTN a hand full of buses were involved in minor accidents or became stuck as a result of the poor road conditions.

With the buses not running, many parents were frustrated that school wasn’t cancelled also.

Copps called Friday a dangerous day, adding the district was caught off guard and school should have been canceled.

“We need to apologize to a lot of parents out there that experienced inconveniences, many inconveniences this morning. What transpired is simply we got caught off guard and we weren’t prepared to deal with the ice and what actually existed. And we weren’t prepared to deal with the parents in a quick appropriate manner. And we need to learn from that and be a little bit different here. And hopefully that will happen,” Copps added.

Buses weren’t the only ones on the road struggling to get to their destinations.

On Helena’s hilly south side, neighbors were out with trucks and ATVs helping pull each other out.

The City and County Street Department laid down sand to try and ease conditions, but were having a tough time keeping up with all the areas at risk.