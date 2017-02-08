HELENA – Thanks to some skillful helping hands, a 100-year-old weaving loom that has been part of the Montana Historical Society for years is being put to work this week.

Joanne Hall of the Helena Weavers and Spinners Guild says, “Strong and sturdy…it’s very sturdy and the bigger the loom, the easier it is to weave.”

100 years ago, the loom was built for Amanda Kraftenberg for her homestead near belt.

Amanda Trum the Montana Historical Society Curator of Collections said, “Amanda used this loom from 1916 to 1951 on their homestead which is now part of the National Register of Historic Places.”

Back then, when people weren’t near store-bought goods, they used machines like loom to create every day practical items.

Hall added, “Then you can weave a blanket like the owner of the loom did from the fleece from her sheep. Fabric for clothing, you can make rugs, I know that she wove that rug that’s right over there.”

After years of sitting still at the historical society, this loom is back at work.

“I think it’s really great for visitors to see it, it really illustrates in a very real way, how these items were used and how life was really like. It’s one thing to see something sitting static on exhibit and you can kind of conjure or imagine how it was used, but to have the weavers here to show us how it was actually used, is really, really special,” Trum added.

Once the work is done, visitors will have a better idea of how the hand-made tool worked for 45 years.

The museum will, “Have the loom on display with the yarn on the loom and part of the blanket woven so that as people pass by, they will see what the huge frame is,” Hall said.

The weavers say they’ll be finished with their work Thursday evening.