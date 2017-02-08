(HELENA) The Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council is recommending that a proposal to tear down historic Central School be rejected.

Council members voted 5-0 to ask the Helena City Commission to deny the Helena School District’s request for a demolition permit. They approved a motion arguing the district didn’t provide enough information about what would replace Central.

Member Dick Alberts said the council needed to consider what effect demolition would have on the historic downtown area, but couldn’t do that without seeing specific plans for what a new school would look like.

“How can we make a good recommendation to the city council without knowing what the school board is going to do?” he asked.

District leaders said they will have architectural drawings made if a bond proposal passes in May, but they couldn’t afford to produce them ahead of time.

The Helena school board is planning a $63 million bond that would include money to build three new schools in place of Central, Jim Darcy and Bryant Elementary. Because Central is considered a “contributing property” to the Helena Historic District, the city commission has to give its approval before the school can be torn down.

The 100-year-old building has been closed since 2013, when an engineer’s report found it could suffer serious structural damage in an earthquake.

The Heritage Tourism Council’s recommendation came after a hearing that lasted more than five hours. Members considered adjourning and making a decision at a later meeting, but Helena City Attorney Thomas Jodoin advised that would not be possible because there wouldn’t be enough time to provide notice of the meeting.

Helena School District leaders argued that Central could be extensively renovated, but that they could better serve students’ educational needs in a new building.

“We recognize that the abandoned building currently on the site has served many students over the years, but it is clear that the building is long past its prime and has significant structural issues, both inside and out,” said board chair Aidan Myhre.

The council also heard more than two hours of testimony from the public. Comments were about evenly divided between support of and opposition to the plan to demolish Central.

Opponents argued for the value of preserving the historic school. They pointed to architectural reports saying the building could be extensively renovated to be seismically safe and fully functional.

“Let’s teach our kids that just because something is old doesn’t mean it’s obsolete,” said Kate Hampton.

But supporters said the school board had weighed all the evidence and determined a new school was the best option. They argued that rejecting the demolition permit could slow down the process of getting a working school back at the Central site.

“Central School’s 250 students deserve the best learning environment, as all children in Helena do,” said Elly Driggers, a retired Central teacher. “The only way to achieve that is by moving forward with the bond.”

Helena School District leaders say they are committed to building three new facilities, regardless of the outcome of the permit process.

The Helena City Commission is expected to make a final decision on whether to approve or deny the demolition permit on Feb. 27.