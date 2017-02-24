Great Falls College-MSU welcomed historian Ken Robison to talk about Black History Month on Thursday.

Robison highlighted places in and around Cascade County that held important historical significance to the state including the Ozark Club, Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church and Fort Shaw.

He said much of Montana’s black history has been neglected through the centuries.

Robison said it wasn’t until recently that historians started to learn more about African American culture and its influence in the state.

“A decade or so ago it was about impossible- nobody had done any research, there were no resources, resource tools or archives or things, there were almost no photos so people weren’t writing about it and people weren’t telling the stories,” said Robison.

He said he partnered with the Montana Historical Society around 15 years ago to learn more about black history in the state.

“Finding these stories and sharing them has been really exciting and more and more have gotten involved and more information has become available,” Robison added.

He said there will be several upcoming events for people to learn more about black history in Montana.

On Mar. 9, Alma Jacobs – known for her work as a librarian in Great Falls- will be inducted into the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans at the State Capitol.

Robison says the Great Falls Public Library celebrates its 50th birthday this year. In honor of Jacobs, on April 29, the library will dedicate her portrait displayed on the library’s south-facing wall.

Also coming up, on Aug. 13, the Sun River Valley Historical Society will host a commemoration at the original Fort Shaw. The day will be filled with events and reenactments.

For more information on Black History Month, click here or click here.