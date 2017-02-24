(HELENA) A House committee has approved a bill that would allow school staff to carry concealed firearms on campus.

House Bill 385 passed the House Judiciary Committee Friday morning on a 10-9 vote. All but one Republican on the committee supported the bill. Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway of Great Falls joined the Democrats in opposing it.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Seth Berglee of Joliet. It would let school employees with concealed weapons permits carry handguns.

The committee also adopted an amendment to the bill that Berglee proposed. It requires employees who wish to carry a gun to meet either a national firearm proficiency standard or a standard set by a school board.

Supporters of HB 385 say an armed employee could intervene in case of a shooting on campus. Opponents argue that having someone with a gun nearby wouldn’t necessarily help in that type of active, confusing situation.

HB 385 will now go to the full House for consideration.