The Montana House endorsed a bill Monday to limit the governor’s use of the state airplane for campaign activities.

The 58-42 vote on House Bill 255 fell mostly on party lines, with all but one Republican supporting it and every Democrat opposing it.

HB 255, sponsored by Republican Rep. Brad Tschida of Missoula, would require the governor’s to reimburse the state for any trip that included a campaign event. The secretary of state would determine the appropriate reimbursement rate.

The governor wouldn’t be able to use the plane for any campaign activities within 60 days of an election.

The bill was amended in committee to specifically define “campaign activity.” It includes things like making or attending a speech, attending a rally, fundraiser or forum and participating in a parade as a candidate.

Opponents say HB 255 could lead to conflict if the governor and secretary of state are from different parties.

“This will turn this process potentially into a political debate,” said Democratic Rep. Denise Hayman of Bozeman.

But Tschida says that won’t happen – as long as the plane is used for official activities.

“If we have an executive who uses it for government business, we don’t have any problems,” he said.

HB 255 is scheduled for a final vote in the House on Tuesday. If it passes, it will move on to the Senate.