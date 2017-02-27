HELENA – Republicans on a House panel have killed a bill aimed at expanding the use of roof-top solar power systems in Montana.

The House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee deadlocked on House Bill 504 Friday afternoon, 8-8, and then voted to kill the measure.

All eight votes against the measure came from Republicans on the committee – including one of the bill’s co-sponsors, Rep. Adam Rosendale of Billings. Seven Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Adam Hertz of Missoula, voted for the measure.

HB504, sponsored by Rep. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, would increase by 20-fold the allowable size of “net-metered” solar power systems for homes and businesses in Montana.

With a net-metered system, homeowners or businesses with solar-power panels get credit on their utility bills for electricity they generate but don’t use. That electricity flows back onto the grid.

For some homeowners, the credit can cancel out most or all of their electric bill.

But the state’s biggest electric utility, NorthWestern Energy, opposed the measure, saying the owners of net-metered systems don’t pay the full costs they impose on the electrical grid.

Before Friday’s committee vote, opponents of the bill echoed arguments made by the utility.

Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, said net-metered solar power systems essentially impose the burden of their costs onto another company – the utility – while still relying on that utility to provider power when solar panels do not.

Skees said roof-top solar power is “not ready for prime time.”

Under current law, net-metered solar power systems are limited to 50 kilowatts in size – enough to power a small business. The average homeowner system can be anywhere from 5 to 15 kilowatts.

HB504 would have expanded that cap to 1 megawatt, or 20 times bigger. Larger businesses could then install net-metered solar power systems, and a group of homes could set up their own neighborhood solar-power plant, as long as it’s no bigger than 1 megawatt.

Bennett said he wanted to delay the effect of the new limits until 2019, to give state regulators time to come up with a fair price that the utility would pay for power generated by a net-metered system.