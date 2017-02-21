U.S. Sen. Steve Daines was scheduled to speak before the Montana House Tuesday, but several hours before the address, his office announced it had been rescheduled to Wednesday.

Despite that change, hundreds of protesters still gathered on the State Capitol steps in Helena in hopes of getting the senator’s attention.

Those in attendance had a clear message for Daines, chanting “You work for us!”

The event was called “Bring the Town Hall to Steve Daines.” Organizers want Daines to hold a public meeting and take questions from constituents.

The calls come as members of Congress around the country have faced hostile questions at town hall meetings.

“We have real concerns about what’s happening in our national politics, and what’s going on in the White House,” said Katherine Haque-Hausrath, one of the organizers of the Helena rally.

Speakers raised concerns about a number of the Trump administration’s policies, on issues from Russia to LGBT rights.

Celeste Thompson, a home care worker, said she has health care because of the federal Affordable Care Act. She asked for more information on how Republicans in Congress plan to replace the ACA if it is repealed.

“Our lives and so many others depend on access to health care,” Thompson said. “If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, that access will be stripped away from us.”

Mohammad Arif Nairam and Wilmot Collins both told the audience that they came to the U.S. as refugees. They criticized President Trump’s proposals to tighten restriction on refugees.

“Our values are compassion; our values are care,” said Collins. “They’re not hate; they’re not fear.”

Daines has supported both the effort to repeal and replace the ACA and the president’s executive actions on refugees.

Daines is in Montana while the Senate is on a weeklong recess. His office says the senator rescheduled his speech at the state Legislature so he could attend several other events in Helena on Wednesday.

They have not said whether Daines will hold any town halls during his time in the state.

Organizers estimate 400 to 500 people attended Tuesday’s rally. They are not planning to hold a formal protest Wednesday in connection with Daines’ rescheduled speech, but they say this won’t be the last time they ask for a chance to question the senator.

“There are so many more things we need to talk to him about,” said Haque-Hausrath. “This is just a start.”