HELENA – After more than a year of construction, Carroll College Saints finally have their new Hunthausen Activity Center, a new athletic facility on campus.

The activity center opened on Monday and already was flooded with students and teachers.

Carroll College posted a video on Facebook Tuesday showing the numerous amenities busy with people.

“We opened the new Hunthausen Activity Center (Monday) and it has been a steady stream of activity. We are so excited to have this new facility available to our students and are so very grateful to the many donors that made this building possible,” Carroll Spokesperson Sarah Lawlor said.

A climbing tower, bouldering wall, outdoor recreation center, multi-purpose exercise rooms, a gym, cardio equipment and weight equipment areas are just some of the features of the new building.

“We’ve been needing this as a community for this campus and it’s just definitely a great aspect to be added to Carroll College”, said Kellea Nichols, Carroll College Senior.

The mission of the center, according to their website, is to provide the Carroll community with diverse programming to engage the mind, body, and spirit and bring joy and balance to the faculty and student body.

The building cost was between $10 and $11 million. Carroll College officials said it was paid for entirely through donations.

The center was named in honor of Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen. Hunthausen was a student, professor, coach, and president of Carroll College.