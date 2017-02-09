HELENA – This winter the snow has piled up. On Thursday the Helena Fire Department reminded residents of the importance of clearing the snow away from their fire hydrants.

Ken Wood from Assistant Chief of Operations for the Helena Fire Department has technology on a tablet now to be able to find fire hydrants buried under the snow. But the hydrants buried in snow still pose as a problem in times of an emergency.

“But it still is a challenge because your responding in an emergency situation at night quite often to find right where they are at on a corner where they are buried, slows your ability to get water when you need to, “said Wood.

Parking next to fire hydrants is illegal and a safety violation. But with the snow, Wood said often times the public doesn’t know they are obstructing access to the hydrant.

According to the city’s website there are more than 11,000 hydrants in the city. With such a large number of hydrants, the fire department urged the public to make sure they are easily accessible.

Wood added that starting early in the winter season, and keeping up with the snow is the easiest way to keep hydrants accessible to fire crews.