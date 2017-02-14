HELENA – Dangerously icy conditions Friday led to hundreds of Helena residents needing medical treatment.

St. Peter’s Hospital saw more than twice as many patients, compared to their daily average, most were considered “slip and fall” related with injuries such as sprains and broken bones.

On Friday the emergency room saw 171 patients. Urgent care had 77 patients; over a 50 percent higher compared to their average.

St. Pete’s Ambulance Service Manager David Webster said he had never seen conditions as bad as they were on Friday.

“I can’t remember having any storm or fallout from a storm in this fashion. You know, the perfect events of warm weather and already packed deep snow pretty much turned the whole place into an ice-skating rink,” Webster added.

St. Pete’s said ambulance response time was longer because of the flood of calls they received Friday morning.