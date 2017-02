HELENA – Drivers in Helena and Lewis and Clark Co. faced extremely slick road conditions on their Friday morning commute.

According to Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Captain Brent Colbert, dispatchers received 90 calls for crashes and slide-offs between midnight and 11 a.m.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Conditions on many of the county’s main roads had improved by late morning. But neighborhood and side streets were still extremely icy.