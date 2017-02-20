A Helena man is working on opening an indoor action sports park with the help of the community.

The Larry Kucsulain Action Sports Park would provide a safe, monitored space for people to skateboard, bike or scooter all year long.

Kucsulain, who passed away from cancer in February of 2015, founded the Helena Skateboard Academy. He was 32 years old.

Friend of the late Kucsulain, Mike Finch of Helena, and another investor have already started working to build the park. An Indiegogo campaign has also been set up to raise funds for the ramps.

Finch wants to continue his friend’s mission: learning, respect, etiquette and mentorship.

Finch said on the Indiegogo page, “Larry helped bridge the gap between the sports that all use the outdoor skate park in town.”

Summer activities such as biking at the skate park are halted in Montana for almost nine months every year because of weather and the current outdoor skate park hasn’t always had the safest reputation.

The demand for something safe and indoors is there, so Finch and others are making it happen.

Finch added on the campaign page, “There comes a time every year when the snow starts flying, and we all have to put our skateboards, bikes, scooters, and skates away for 6-8 months. It would be amazing if we had a place where we could ride, and skate year round and not have to travel to warmer areas of the country just to have a good time.”

Finch said, “A lot of stuff goes on here in the summer time. Fights and stuff happen all the time, doesn’t need to happen. The kids need a safe place they can come and enjoy year round.”

Finch plans to open the new facility by May. For more information about the new park click here.