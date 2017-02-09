Happy Thursday!

Temperatures have warmed by as much as 50 degrees over the last 24 hours. As one would imagine, minor flooding is occurring with all of the snow on the ground. Storm drains are covered with snow, and the ground is frozen, so melting snow becoming water has no place to go. I-90 is close in two locations: between St. Regis and Lookout Pass because of as much as 3 FEET of standing water on the roadway, and down by Livingston because of strong wind. Marias Pass on the Hi-Line is closed because of flooding and avalanche danger. Snow levels have risen to near 7,000′ with this warmer air moving in. However, not all of the state is seeing the warm air just yet. The Hi-Line east of Chinook out to Glasgow is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for freezing rain and ice. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until Friday night for gusts that are topping 50-60mph. A few power outages are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front, but as of Thursday evening, no outages have been reported yet. Tonight will be a mild night, lows will be in the 30s to near 40. Rain showers will continue west of the Continental Divide, and snow will fly in the mountains above 7,000′. Friday will be mild with highs in the 40s to near 50. Winds will continue to howl, gusting up to 60mph across the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line. Skies will be partly cloudy, however, a few rain/snow showers will move across the lower elevations with snow above 6,000′. Friday night, temperatures will dip below the freezing point and the slushy snow and puddles will freeze up. Please be careful with the refreezing. Saturday will be colder, with highs in the 30s to 40s. Wind will continue to howl across most of the state. A few snow showers will dot the landscape, especially over the mountains. A couple inches of snow is likely along the Divide and through the central Mountains. Saturday night, temperatures will dip into the 10s, and any soft snow will become a frozen tundra. Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with highs closer to average, in the 30s to near 40. Most of next week will be sunny and mild, as high pressure dominates the weather across the West.

The worst of winter is OVER! Milder temperatures will continue through the rest of February. Not to say that snow and cold temperatures will not move back in, but the likelihood of -30 temperatures is dwindling.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist