KALISPELL – Authorities have removed 37 dogs from a home in Flathead County amid an animal cruelty investigation.

The Flathead County Animal Shelter is caring for the dogs, who, “were living in their own filth,” according to one vet.

“Our veterinarian has looked several of them over and, unfortunately, one had to be euthanized it was in such poor health. A couple of them have broken legs. They’re in tough shape,” said Flathead County Animal Shelter Director Cliff Bennett. “There’s a few that are afraid and don’t understand where they are.”

“They came in in very rough shape,” Bennet said. “They were emaciated, many were dehydrated and their fur was terribly matted because they were living in their own filth.”

The owner of the dogs is under investigation and could face felony charges for animal cruelty.

“I hope that the owner can come to realize that this many dogs can not be cared for by one individual,” Bennett said. “We have a great record here of getting dogs and cats into homes. These dogs would be very adoptable, even the older ones and I hope we have that opportunity just as soon as possible.”

While the case is being investigated the dogs will not be available for adoption. Caring for them will cost the shelter around $1,000 a day, amounting to about $25-per-dog.

Bennett says that until the investigation is finished the dogs will stay at the shelter. Donations are being accepted to help care for the animals. They can be reached by phone at (406) 752-1310.

