HELENA – J.C. Penney plans to close up to 140 of its stores. The struggling retailer says it’ll close from 130 to 140 stores and two distribution centers over the next several months.

The closures represent about 13 to 14 percent of J.C. Penney’s stores and come as the department store industry is sagging in competition with online retailers.

Penney’s is expected to reveal which stores will close next month. There is no word yet if the closures will include the Helena store.

It’s unclear how many jobs will be lost by the closures, but the company said it would offer early retirement to 6,000 of its full-time workers.

J.C. Penny isn’t the only company to announce mass closures of its stores. Family Christian announced Friday that it will all of its stores.