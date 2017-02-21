GREAT FALLS (AP) — Karla Gray, the first female chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court, has died of cancer. She was 69.

Gov. Steve Bullock ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in Gray’s honor. Bullock called her a dedicated public servant and a champion for access to justice. He said her work ethic, humor, humility and sense of justice have served as an inspiration for young lawyers in the state.

“Montana is forever stronger and more just as a result of her life, her service and her example,” Bullock added.

Gray was appointed to the Montana Supreme Court in 1991 by Gov. Stan Stephens following the resignation of Diane Barz. She was elected as an associate justice in 1992 and in 1998 and became the first woman elected chief justice in 2000. She retired in 2008.