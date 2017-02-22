HELENA – Lewis and Clark County has hired a new county administrator to replace Eric Bryson, who left the position last month.

Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise says after receiving 30 applications and conducting 7 candidate interviews, they’ve hired Roger Baltz of Florida to take on the job.

“He has been the assistant chief administrative officer in Florida, in Martin County, which is roughly the size of Lewis and Clark and he came with the highest possible recommendations,” says Good Geise. “He’s just going to be a really excellent fit for Lewis and Clark and so we’re very, very happy to have him being announced as our chief administrative officer and we’ll hope that he’ll start, it’s our expectation that he’ll start on April 3.”

Geise added that she testified Wednesday morning at a legislative hearing in favor of House Bill 448.

The bill would allow local governments to let voters decide whether to change some elected county offices from partisan to non-partisan, including commissioners, clerk of court and sheriff.

