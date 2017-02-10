Update 10:16 a.m.

Sheriff Leo Dutton has lifted the emergency travel only declaration. Dutton says conditions are improving on the county’s main roads.

Many roads are still very icy and the Sheriff asks that people still avoid travel unless it is necessary.

Original Story:

Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff Leo Dutton called for emergency travel only Friday morning.

Snow melt, combined with rain, made for extremely slick conditions throughout Helena and Lewis and Clark Co.

According to a statement from Dutton, deputies are responding to multiple crashes and the roads department is unable to reach all areas at risk at this time.

People are advised to stay at home if possible.

Helena Police area also asking people avoid unnecessary travel at this time.

The Helena Streets Dept. says all streets city wide are impacted and sanding trucks are currently out on the streets.

The Helena School District says the icy roads have also impacted morning buses. The district cancelled all bus routes this morning because of the weather.

Updates will also be posted to the District web site: helenaschools.org