(HELENA) After months of consideration, Lewis and Clark County’s coroner has decided to destroy about 90 tissue samples taken over several decades during death investigations.

Bryan Backeberg had to determine how to deal with the samples when he took over the office in September, after the death of longtime coroner Mickey Nelson. Last week, he sent a letter to county commissioners and the county attorney to explain his decision.

Backeberg spoke to other medical examiners and pathologists about how they handle similar specimens. He says the consensus is that it’s standard procedure for other medical examiners to dispose of them after a year. Some of the samples in the county morgue were more than 20 years old.

Backeberg says it’s also routine not to notify family members when the samples are destroyed. He says families would not have known the items existed, and he did not want to cause them additional grief.

“These are cases from ten, 15, 20 years ago that we would have to find loved ones and let them know, and that was not something that this county wanted to take a stance on,” he said.

In his letter, Backeberg says he doesn’t know why the specimens were collected and kept so long, but he “found no evidence these were obtained maliciously.”

Backeberg told MTN many pathologists said they regularly took samples when conducting autopsies.

The coroner’s office is also trying to process hundreds of items taken from the deceased and stored, sometimes for years, in an office vault. Because those items are considered property, Backeberg says they will be returned to victims’ families.

In the future, Backeberg says he wants to make sure a similar backlog of items doesn’t build up.

“If we do have to collect it, we would ultimately get it returned to them as quickly as possible,” he said.

Backeberg worked as deputy coroner for several years under Nelson. After Nelson’s death, county commissioners selected Backeberg to finish his term.

“It’s a slow-going process, but it’s being done,” he said. “I’m doing everything I can to keep the office moving forward.”