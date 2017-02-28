GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls LGBTQ Center offered a Safe Zone Training course on Monday evening. The course is an ongoing program designed to bring awareness of the LGBTQ community and help people become more accepting and understanding of the struggles often faced by LGBTQ people.

The idea behind the event was to gain knowledge of what LGBTQ people go through, heterosexual allies could gain empathetic knowledge. Nationally and locally LGBT communities have struggled. The course was intended to bring some of that history to light.

Instructors discussed life as an LGBTQ individual, and what challenges occurred during different phases of their lives.

Event organizers said gaining empathy for communities different than their own decreases the likelihood of unintentional, ignorant speech by those not part of the LGBT community.

LGBTQ Center Co-Founder Tim Dallacqua, a clinical social worker, explained, “Training people and teaching people about the community because the population at large is very xenophobic, they don’t know about it. They have all kinds of projections of what it is and what it isn’t. And, it gives them an opportunity of understanding these people and what they’ve been through and where they are now, and what they’re looking for in their lives which is just like what everybody else looks for; a family, progression, kids, and successful lives.”

The importance of gender and sexual identification was also a primary topic. Instructors covered the gender-pronoun identity alphabet.

The course is three hours long, takes place every Monday, and social workers and counselors can get professional credits for attending it. The high school counselors from Great Falls Public High Schools are also invited as well as the general public. There is a seven person limit per course.

There are future plans in the works to include teaching the course at Great Falls College-MSU.

The Great Falls’ LGBTQ community also hosted a pot-luck at the Paris Gibson Square Art Museum on Monday evening. During the dinner they discussed upcoming events and ways to strengthen their cause. The event included talking strategies to combat LGBTQ youth homelessness in the community.

