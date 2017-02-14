HELENA – Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for those in the flower industry.

In Helena, one business is helping fill those orders while giving developmentally disabled young people and adults the chance to gain work experience.

West Mont Flower and Trading Company employs 14 West Mont clients and two high school students, is at its busiest this time of year.

“We provide employment or vocational opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities,” said Program Director Robin Farrell. “So these individuals come into our business and actually contribute to the business as employees.”

And they’re involved in every part of the process.

“They do go out on deliveries, some do basic floral design, some process flowers, clean the cooler, do janitorial work,” said Farrell. “A lot of them greet customers when they come in. They’re involved in all aspects of the business.”

Now in its fourth year, business only continues to grow for the flower shop with about 7,000 roses getting ready to head out the door for this Valentine’s Day.

“This by far has been our busiest year, which has been really, really good. The last couple of Valentine’s Days have fallen on the weekend. So this will be our first Valentine’s since we really got going that it’s fallen on a weekday,” added Farrell.

Even though things might slow down a bit after Valentine’s Day, it’ll pick up again for the second busiest holiday of the year: Mother’s Day or any other occasion where a flower will brighten up someone’s day.

“We’re doing some really good things and helping a lot of really cool people,” said Farrell.

West Mont Flower and Trading Company bouquets are sold from their main location on Mitchell Avenue, as well as Van’s Thriftway and St. Pete’s Hospital in Helena, Heritage IGA in East Helena and ‘L and P’ Grocery in Boulder.

For more information about West Mont Flower and Trading Company check out their Facebook page.