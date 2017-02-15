HELENA – Two local robotics teams will represent Montana at the super-regionals competition in Tacoma, Wash. in March.

The two teams, X-team Robotics and Fusion Robotics recently took first and second place respectively at the first tech challenge in Bozeman.

Consisting of both high school and middle school students, the two teams from Helena will compete against teams from eleven other states for a chance to represent the U.S. at the world championship.

The teams recently had a chance to show off their creations to community members and got a surprise visit from Governor Steve Bullock.

Both the coaches and the governor said they couldn’t be more proud and impressed by the teams’ creativity.

Ean Berg the X-Team Coach said, “It’s fun going to the competitions. You see what kids come up with and it’ll just amaze you sometimes because you’re like ‘wow that’s really thinking outside the box.’”

Democrat Governor Steve Bullock of Montana said, “These are kids who are rock stars in all of the schools throughout Helena. And they’re applying creative genius, solving problems in ways that they can teach all of us grown-ups quite a bit.”

As for the teams, they said they had a blast working with each other on this project. Win or lose they’re just honored to be able to represent Montana.