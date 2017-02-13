Happy Monday!

After 5 feet of snow, enough has melted to uncover the Two Medicine Sky Cam. Melting will be a theme this week, as temperatures will warm to between 10-20 degrees above average. Valley locations in western Montana will be slightly cooler, with highs closer to average in the 30s to around 40. Nights in the valley locations will be cooler as well, typically dropping into the 10s. Lows across the plains of Montana will be in the 20s and 30s. Colder temperatures at night will slow the melting of the snow. I am not expecting flooding at this time, as the Montana prairies have already melted away most of their snow. And the valleys and mountains that still have snow on the ground will not get quite as warm, so there will not be a rapid melt.

Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, and it will be a sweetheart kinda day. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s in the valleys, but well up into the 50s to near 60 across north central Montana. Wind will be light in the valleys, but gusting higher than 40mph across the plains. Skies will be bright and blue, and it will be a great day to be outside. Wednesday will be even warmer, as some towns in north central Montana will hit 60 for the first time since the middle of November. Valley locations will remain cooler, with highs in the 30s and 40s. The mountains will also have highs in the 30s and 40s. Thursday, a storm will move through the Pacific states, but the storm will fizzle as it tries to climb over the Continental Divide. Clouds will spread across the sky, but temperatures will still warm to 10-20 degrees above normal. Friday, a weak cold front will cross the state with a few mountain snow showers. Temperatures will cool slightly, back down closer to average. This weekend will be mild, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few light showers and mountain snow showers will move into the state on Sunday. Monday, a larger storm will bring a better chance of wet snow to the state with highs cooling back down into the 30s and 40s. The final full week of February will be cooler with a chance of snow.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist