HELENA – A persistent felony offender is back behind bars, charged for a fifth felony partner family member assault.

William A. Sayler was arrested Friday by Helena police following a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Logan Street.

Charging documents say Sayler struck the female victim following a verbal argument.

He’s accused of refusing to let her leave the residence during the assault.

While the victim was being questioned by police, Sayler allegedly fled the area on foot. He was later arrested.

Sayler has four prior PFMA convictions and he’s been designated a persistent felony offender.

He’ll be arraigned next month.