The man who stole $21,000 in cash was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday.

Prosecutors say the victim in the case reported the cash missing from his truck last February after he was visiting friends at an East Helena bar.

Charging documents say the victim became suspicious of Kyle Verley when he learned Verley had purchased a $1,000 engagement ring and two hand-guns shortly after the money was stolen.

Verley returned $3,100 after he was confronted about the theft.

Judge James Reynolds sentenced Verley to three years with the department of corrections and ordered him to pay $17,000 in restitution.