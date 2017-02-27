Happy Monday!

Sunday’s snow and Monday’s cold temperatures and wind are a reminder that it certainly is still winter. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for western Montana along I-90 west of Missoula. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for areas along and west of the Continental Divide as well until Tuesday. Snow showers, some heavy, will continue tonight. Roads are already snow-packed and icy, so be careful tonight and tomorrow morning. Tuesday, snow showers will spread across the state. Steadier snow will fly in the mountains. Accumulation will range from a coating up to a couple inches over the lower elevations east of the Divide. West of the Divide, accumulation could reach isolated amounts of 12″ in the lower elevations near Superior. The mountains will accumulate between 3-12″ through most of the state. Highs will remain below average, topping out in the 20s to near 30. The mountains will have highs in the 10s. Strong west winds will gust all day long, topping out above 40mph in some spots. All in all, the final day of February will be wintry. Wednesday, the first of March, with be a very stormy day. Strong wind will howl throughout the state, gusting higher than 50mph in some spots. Snow will generally be light in the lower elevations, but the wind will blow the snow around and has the potential to reduce visibility. The mountains will receive significant accumulation of snow as well as a lot of wind. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s, but 10s in the mountains. Thursday, a warm front will push through the state with some lingering snow in the mountains. Temperatures in the lower elevations will climb into the 40s, with 20s and 30s in the mountains. Wind gusts will still reach 20-30mph in parts of the state. Friday will be mild with highs in the 40s to near 50, but skies will be mostly cloudy. This weekend’s weather will not quiet down. Periods of lower elevation mix and mountain snow will move through on Saturday and Sunday. Snow accumulation should mainly be confined to elevations above 6,000′. Windy weather will continue, with highs reaching the 40s. Sunday, there will be a better chance of more widespread wet snow in the lower elevations. A springlike pattern of a series of storms with wind, mountain snow, and mixed precipitation in the lower elevations will continue next week. Highs will warm closer to average, up in the 40s.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist