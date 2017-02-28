Happy Tuesday!

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Glacier, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Toole, Pondera, Teton, and Judith Basin Counties for tonight through Wednesday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and all of northwest Montana until Wednesday evening. Wind, snow squalls, sunshine, and cold air mixed across the state on this final day of February. Snow showers will gradually diminish this evening, but some these snow showers will put down a quick coating up to 1″ which could create very slippery conditions. Lows tonight will fall into the 10s again, and the wind will slowly ramp up through the night. Wednesday, March 1st, will be a stormy day. The wind will crank across the state, with most places seeing sustained winds between 20-40mph. Gusts could reach 50-60mph, especially in the High Wind Watch area. Snow showers and squalls will move across the state. This won’t be a continuous snow, rather on-and-off snow showers that could be very heavy at times. Strong wind will blow the snow around and across roads, which will reduce visibility at times. Highs will warm into the 30s, but 20s in the mountains. A coating up to a couple inches are possible in the lower elevations, but the mountains above 6,000′ will see 4-12″. Thursday, mountain snow will continue as a warm front pushes through the state. A little wet snow mixed with some rain could fall over the lower elevations. Temperatures will rise into the 40s in the lower elevations, 20s and 30s in the mountains. Friday will be a mild day, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the 40s to near 50 in the valleys and plains, 30s in the mountains. This weekend, Saturday will be mild with a few mixed rain and snow showers. Wind will remain moderately strong, and highs will top out in the 40s to around 50. Sunday, a cold front will work back through the state with falling temperatures and snow. Several inches could accumulate.

Looking farther down the road into the middle and end of next week, a major warm up is possible with temperatures as high as the 60s. While this may be exactly what people with spring fever want, a warm up of this kind could lead to flooding. I’ll be following this very closely.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist