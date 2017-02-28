HELENA – The Montana Department of Transportation said it’s planning safety improvements on Highway 12 east of Helena.

White crosses line the stretch of road between Helena and East Helena as a reminder of how dangerous this stretch of highway can be.

Since the start of 2017, three people have died in crashes in this area. Now MDT said it plans to install concrete barriers to separate the east and westbound lanes.

The barrier will be about two and a half feet tall with a two foot base, and will stretch from west of the Town Pump in East Helena to just before the light at Crossroads Parkway in Helena.

Roy Peterson, MDT traffic and safety bureau chief, said this project will cost about one million dollars, but the money spent will hopefully save lives.

“The dollars spent will be justified and be a good expenditure of taxpayer funds,” explained Peterson.

If cars do hit it, it will be a low impact hit it will redirect them away,” explained Peterson.

In addition to the barrier, MDT will add a high friction treatment to the bridge to help with traction.

Peterson hopes to have funding secured by the fall, which he says will come from the gas tax.

Usually projects take about a year, but Peterson said MDT is trying to accelerate that time line. Once the project begins, construction could be completed in a few months.

Peterson also said MDT has been studying this stretch of road for the past year.

“We do an annual review of crashes and in this location, we did see a pattern of folks who went across the median,” explained Peterson.

The Montana Transportation Commission must first approve this project, and then the public will have a chance to comment.