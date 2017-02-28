HELENA – A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Nacheyla Dempsey, a 15-year-old Native American female believed to be endangered in an undisclosed location in Helena.

According to the Advisory Dempsey is under the care of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Social Services (CSKT) and has been missing since September.

On Tuesday the CSKT received a call from her noncustodial parent, Rena Dempsey, that Nacheyla was in an undisclosed location in Helena, out of control, and using heroin.

An altercation was heard over the phone and contact was lost. Authorities believe the teen is in danger.

Any info please call Flathead Tribal Police at 406 675-4700.

For the full description of the missing girl click on the link.