MISSOULA – Authorities continue to investigate an assault reported on a gay couple that happened outside a downtown Missoula bar over the weekend.

The attack reportedly happened at around 11:52 p.m. on Saturday on the 100 block of Ryman Street.

The Missoula Police Department says that two males reported that as they walked out of a downtown bar they were attacked by two other males who were making homophobic remarks.

The first suspect is said to be a white man in his 40’s, between 6’1″ and 6’2″ tall. He’s said to be of slim build, bald/balding, with a long hanging chin beard. His chin was said to be pierced with a ‘spike’ stud, and he was wearing a Fox brand black and white baseball cap.

The other suspect is said to be a white man in his mid-30’s, between 5’6″ and 5’8″ tall, with a stocky build. He had light facial hair and was described as having dirty blond hair and was wearing a gray baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspects is asked to contact Det. Matt Stonesifer at 406-552-6707 or Det. Sgt. Scott Pastian at 406-552-6329.

One of the two victims hurt in the attack spoke with MTN News saying they did not wish to be identified, but that neither of them was seriously injured.

“We have gotten a lot of support from friends and the Missoula community over the past two days. Both of us are still shaken up about what happened, we have some scrapes and bruises but we will be alright.”