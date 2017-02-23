MISSOULA – Sentinel High School students learned about the world’s refugee crisis first hand from someone at the center of the problem.

Haley Smith the founder of “Lifting Hands International” in Phoenix, spoke to Sentinel High School students during “Diversity Week” put on by the Montana World Affairs Council.

The organization specializes in helping refugees resettle in their new homes.

Smith says giving students the facts about the very controversial topic is essential to helping the problem in future generations.

“This is the largest exodus of refugees since World War II. We haven’t seen anything like this in 70 years,” Smith said. “So it’s really important that students are aware of what’s happening in the world because it is going to make a big impact on history, it’s going to make a big impact on their lives personally as well. They need to be prepared and know what’s happening.”

Smith shared her own experience working with refugees, highlighting personal relationships she made with one family who was able to emigrate from Syria. Smith has a background of Arabic culture and language and has worked at refugee camps in Europe.

She says she hopes to give students a fresh perspective on what she calls a very misunderstood topic.

“It is our responsibility to find out what is truly happening by doing research or just by meeting the people themselves,” Smith said. “I’ve spent a year completely immersed in refugee work I have been in camps and working hand in hand with the people and I can tell you that they are just normal everyday people. And they are the victims of atrocities that we can’t even imagine.”

The program was also sponsored by the Qatar Foundation International, and will have a presentation open to the public Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel Ballroom in Missoula.

MTN Reporter: Don Fisher